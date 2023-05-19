AN AIR QUALITY ALERT TODAY, BUT NICER THIS WEEKEND

Have you noticed the occasional wildfire smoke the past few days? It’s been giving us hazy skies, especially around sunrise and sunset. However today, that wildfire smoke is more of an issue, because it’s mixing down towards the ground. The Wisconsin DNR has issued an Air Quality Advisory through this evening. Folks who deal with respiratory issues should limit their time outside due to smoke. Look for this wildfire smoke to thin out heading into tomorrow morning, although it may return again late in the weekend.

Last night’s showers and isolated thunderstorms didn’t amount to very much. We only have a SLIGHT rain chance through tonight. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of smoky sun and clouds. A breezy northwest wind will usher in cooler weather. Today’s highs will be mainly in the lower 60s, but folks across the Northwoods will be stuck in the 50s.

As upper-level low pressure moves away, our temperatures will warm back up quickly. Highs this weekend will rebound into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. We’re also expecting temperatures to be in the comfortable 50s and 60s during Sunday’s Cellcom Green Bay Marathon. Enjoy what looks like a nice weekend! Our weather will warm up next week.... By Tuesday, we’re looking for highs to reach 80 degrees with still more dry weather.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Smoky sun and clouds. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Spotty showers, mainly to the northeast. LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Comfortable with less smoke. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. More elevated wildfire smoke. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A little cooler. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning breezy. HIGH: 76

