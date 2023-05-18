Woman charged with providing alcohol in Fond du Lac County teens’ crash deaths

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 27-year-old woman from Fond du Lac is formally charged with providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death.

Sanju Paudel is due to appear in Fond du Lac County court at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Paudel was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash when a car hit a tree along Golf Course Dr. in Taycheedah, killing two teenagers. Another teen in the car survived and called 911. She told police at one point she heard the driver say they were going 100 miles per hour.

According to the criminal complaint, Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs, both 16, and other teens were at an underage drinking party at a house on Golf Course Dr. while the parents weren’t home.

One witness said about 12 hours before the crash, they went to the business of one of the victims’ parents to get some money, then they went to a gas station on Fond du Lac Ave. and bought two 30-can packs of Busch Light and a bottle of Captain Morgan rum.

The witness said they didn’t use fake ID, and the clerk, later identified as Sanju Paudel, never carded them.

One of the victims’ cellphones placed them at an Amoco gas station on County D at 7:39 the night before the crash. Detectives reviewed video that showed the victims going into the store and picking up Busch Light and bottles of rum. The clerk started a transaction and then canceled it and put the alcohol back.

About 15 minutes after that, surveillance video shows Koenigs entered the Shell gas station on Fond du Lac Ave. and purchased the beer and the rum. The video doesn’t show the clerk asking for any identification. The complaint says the video shows Koenigs leaving with the beer -- and the rum, after the clerk handed it to him. Then Koenig came back into the store and appeared to be buying vape cartridges. Again, the clerk wasn’t seen asking for ID to show if he was 18.

Zoch was in the front passenger seat and died of a head injury before first responders arrived. Koenigs, who was driving, was airlifted to a hospital and would pass away later.

An autopsy showed Koenigs had a blood-alcohol level of 0.123.

On March 5, deputies went to the gas station to make contact with Paudel and were told she’s been out of the country since the crash.

Each charge Paudel faces carries a sentence of up to ten years and a $25,000 fine.

