WARM & BREEZY ON THURSDAY... STORMS ARRIVE LATE

There are over 200 active fires in Canada right now and the smoke from them will continue to linger across the Great Lakes region in the near term. Thankfully it’s elevated smoke and not reaching the ground where we live. Local fire danger remains high to very high for all of Northeast Wisconsin so be extra careful.

Lows tonight once again will be chilly, mainly upper 30s and low 40s. Winds stay light tonight, but will pick up Thursday. By the afternoon a southerly wind could gust to 30 mph. That will lead to high temperatures pushing back into the 70s away from Lake Michigan.

Our next weather maker will give us a chance of rain & thunder by Thursday evening and night. Widespread severe weather in NE Wisconsin remains unlikely, but a few stronger storm cells across central Wisconsin could produce some gusty wind and hail. Most of us will see 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain with the passing cold front, but higher amounts are possible with any storms. Lingering showers are possible Friday, but the heaviest rain would be Thursday evening and night.

Your weekend is looking mainly dry and decently sunny with seasonable temperatures... highs should be near 70 degrees. A stray shower can’t be totally ruled out by Sunday afternoon with another weak cold front.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 3-5′

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool & calm. LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Smoky sunshine with increasign clouds. Rain & thunder by evening. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lingering rain showers possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Maybe an isolated shower? HIGH: 69 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and noticeably warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued warm. HIGH: 80

