Thrivent exploring new plans for Ballard Operations Center, surrounding 600 Appleton acres

Thrivent is a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
APPLETON Wis. (WBAY) - Thrivent announced Thursday that it will explore development options for the Ballard Operations Center and 600 acres of surrounding land in Appleton.

The company, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, said in a statement that the needs of its team and business have changed.

“Our teams have continued to thrive in a hybrid and remote environment and we now have fewer teams going into the office,” said Paul Johnston, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, Thrivent. “We don’t need as much physical space, and the space we need is for collaboration and connection for our team. And, the Ballard Operations Center is in need of significant repairs. We look forward to working with the City of Appleton, area developers, the community and our team to plan for the future.”

For its Appleton-based workforce of nearly 1,500 employees, Thrivent says it will consider several options, including renovating the Ballard Operations Center, leasing space somewhere else in Appleton, or building a new, smaller building on its existing property.

Thrivent says it will begin a Master Development Plan with Appleton officials and developers, which will include opportunities for the community to share feedback.

