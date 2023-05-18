Teen found guilty of shooting man in Green Bay Walgreens parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old boy faces up to 26 years in prison. Jeremiah Robinson pleaded no contest Thursday to some of the charges from a fatal shooting in a Green Bay drug store parking lot.

He pleaded no contest to reckless homicide and one count of recklessly endangering safety, which are felonies, and the THC charge, which is a misdemeanor. Second-degree reckless homicide was the most serious charge, carrying up to 25 years in prison.

He’ll be sentenced on July 18.

Additional charges -- possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, party to the crime of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and two other counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety -- were dismissed with Robinson’s plea. They’ll still be read into the court record, and the fact that he was charged with them can be considered when determining the severity of his sentence.

Robinson was 15 when the shooting happened early last year. Authorities say he fatally shot a 31-year-old man who started a fight with a man Robinson was with, in the parking lot of a Walgreens on W. Mason St. Robinson said it was self-defense, but prosecutors argued the victim was shot in the back.

An Auto Zone store across the street was hit by stray bullets, shattering windows, but no one in the store was hurt.

A police officer who heard the gunshots arrested Robinson, who ran from the scene. Police say he had a gun and 35 small bags of heroin.

Robinson was charged in adult court, and his bond was set at $1 million cash after his first appearance in February 2022.

