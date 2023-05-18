Oconto business evacuated after bomb threat

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto police are investigating a bomb threat Wednesday at a local manufacturer.

An employee at Unlimited Services on Evergreen Rd. found a written threat. Police say it was immediately reported to law enforcement, who responded at 1:21 p.m., and all of the employees were evacuated.

No bomb was found.

The emergency response included Oconto and Lena police, Oconto Fire/Rescue, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

