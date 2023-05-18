Man convicted in murder of girlfriend in Fox Crossing

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury convicted a man Thursday of stabbing his girlfriend to death in Fox Crossing. Phillip Dellar was accused of stabbing Leianna Mule 70 times.

Fox Crossing police arrested the 26-year-old man in July 2021. Police responded to a 911 hang-up call from an apartment on the 1100-block of Valley Road. On the way, police received a call from a man saying someone had killed his girlfriend.

Dellar, claimed someone came into their apartment and killed her. He was taken to a hospital to treat wounds.

Sentencing is set for Sept 6. He faces life in prison.

