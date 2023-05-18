LINE OF RAIN & THUNDER TONIGHT, BAD AIR QUALITY FRIDAY DUE TO WILDFIRE SMOKE

We still have lingering wildfire smoke across the Great Lakes. It’s giving us a hazy glow to the sun, causing our sunrises and sunsets to have a more noticeable orange or red tint. This smoke originated from large fires in the Canadian Rockies, which continue to be out of control. For Friday, the air quality will decrease as smoke will fall closer to the surface so people sensitive to the smoke will be affected by it. An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for northeast Wisconsin until Friday night.

While there’s no major fires in Wisconsin, our fire danger is VERY HIGH across the Northwoods. That’s because of dry conditions, breezy south winds and a lack of spring vegetation. Outdoor burning and campfires should be postponed for the time being. Folks using machinery that can throw a spark should be extra careful.

Those breezy south winds are warming us up... Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s with a few towns briefly reaching 70 degrees. Lakeshore towns will be cooler, with highs closer to 60 degrees.

Our next weathermaker is an area of upper-level low pressure, which will bring us some rain chances tonight through Saturday morning. The first round of wet weather will be showers and thunderstorms this evening. While a few storms may be strong across central Wisconsin, the rain will be welcome to reduce our fire danger. Most of the thundershowers will hold off in the Fox Valley until later tonight. Additional showers are possible tomorrow... Most folks will get a quarter to half an inch of rain, with some areas reaching a full inch across northern Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-′

FRIDAY: W/NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Hazy suns fades. Warmer, but turning breezy. HIGH: 69, but closer to 60 lakeside

TONIGHT: Showers develop. Thunder mainly northwest. A breezy evening. LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. A few showers and cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Turning breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and dry. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.