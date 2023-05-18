Green Bay Police, Crime Stoppers increase reward to solve car vandalism cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police says its increasing a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a string of car vandalism cases.

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating dozens of reports of vehicle vandalism, and police say they’re working with Crime Stoppers to double crime tip rewards for a limited time, if the information leads to an arrest.

Since April 14, the GBPD has received 35 reports of broken windows to 43 vehicles across the city. Police have collected evidence that indicates the cause to be pellets from BB Guns or Air Rifles.

If you have information that could help the Green Bay Police Department and would like to be eligible for a double reward, a limited time offer, please contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips. Otherwise, please call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and request to speak with Lt. Jason Allen at ext. 0922.

