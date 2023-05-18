Grand Chute upholds decision to revoke Rodeway Inn’s license

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute town board says the original decision to revoke Rodeway Inn’s operating license was the right one.

Rodeway Inn’s license was revoked earlier this year after complaints from the police chief in 2022. A health inspection this year also found soiled pillowcases and sheets, garbage in hallways and other health violations the motel had been warned to fix.

At a hearing last week, owner Hardeep Singh’s attorney told us he already planned to seek a hearing before an Outgamie County judge if the town board decided against his client.

As we reported, the owner of Rodeway Inn appealed to the town board to get the motel’s license reinstated. Owner Hardeep Singh argued the motel continued making efforts to resolve the problems but shouldn’t be held responsible for the actions of its guests. He called three employees and a pest control service as witnesses. Singh also said he has a $2 million mortgage on the property.

For the hearing, the police chief narrowed his original complaint about 240 police calls to the motel in 2022 to a four-month period that saw multiple deaths from overdoses, and arrests for drug dealing, prostitution, and the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old.

In its final decision, the town board said it found multiple reasons for revoking Rodeway Inn’s license and wrote, “The Board does not find that Arora took any action to obstruct correction of the problem. However, the Board also finds that Arora has not taken sufficient steps to correct the problem either. Indeed, the primary thrust of Arora’s argument at the hearing was that they are not responsible for what happens at Rodeway Inn and cannot do anything about it.”

The board also wrote, “It is the existence of these problems, rather than the blameworthiness or lack of blameworthiness for them, that is important.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.