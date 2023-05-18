FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory for Fox Valley and Lakeshore Counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada are the reason for hazy skies, a drop in temperatures and poor air quality in NE Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) air quality advisory remains in effect from midnight, Thursday, May 18, 2023 until midnight Friday, May 19, 2023. The advisory encompasses the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Winnebago.

In Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood Counties, the advisory is in effect until 12 noon, Friday, May 19, 2023.

With winds blowing predominantly from the northwest to the southeast starting during the advisory periods, smoke concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the Unhealthy air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the Moderate air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, advises the DNR.

For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov

