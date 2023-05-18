Bright kids: 150 students compete in Wisconsin Solar Olympics

About 150 students took part in challenges using the power, light and heat of the sun
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - About 150 high school students across Northeast Wisconsin participated in the 27th annual Solar Olympics, put on by Wisconsin Public Service and hosted by University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

The competition acts much like a final exam for students currently enrolled in the SolarWise for Schools program.

There were 13 challenges for students to choose from, including solar cars and solar T-shirt design.

WPS spokesman Matt Cullen explained the importance of a competition like this. “We know that this is going to be a source of clean energy that we will continue to depend on, so these students are learning these concepts, learning how solar energy works, how it can be applied to different things, and perhaps these students will be able to work in the solar industry one day.”

Officials tell us the Solar Olympics started with just 3 teams participating in 1997. Wednesday, 14 teams competed.

Valders High School took top honors in the team competition. Marathon and Marinette high schools finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

