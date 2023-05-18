Both drivers dead after crash in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - When the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received numerous calls about a crash on Heinrich Road in the Town of Lamartine in the afternoon of May 18, 2023, initial reports indicated that both drivers were unconscious.

Emergency crews and several law enforcement units rushed to the scene, only to find that both drivers had already succumbed to their injuries and were deceased, according to a written statement by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The statement also reads that witnesses saw an eastbound passenger car cross the center line and crash into a westbound passenger vehicle. The release states further that witnesses indicated the eastbound car had previously crossed the centerline once already before coming back in the lane of travel and then crossed it again, then stiking the westbound vehicle.

The eastbound vehicle was operated by a 19-year-old Rosendale woman. The westbound vehicle was operated by a 64-year-old Ripon man. No names of the drivers have been released yet, pending notification of next of kin.

Based on the initial investigation and witness reports, it is believed that the driver of the eastbound vehicle may have been distracted by using her cell phone. However, the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office stresses that this has not been officially confirmed and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.