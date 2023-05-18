Blue Bell announces new Dr Pepper Float ice cream

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.(Blue Bell news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell and Dr Pepper are teaming up to create a new ice cream combining their signature flavors.

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said in a news release Thursday.

Fans won’t have to wait to try it: The new flavor is slated to arrive in stores Thursday in the 23 states where the ice cream brand is available.

It will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024, Blue Bell said.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Memorial for two youths near Taycheedah
Arrest made in crash that killed two Fond du Lac County teens
Chelsea Giesen, mother of attacked student, speaks
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
Grace Schara (middle)
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death

Latest News

Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince
A police car.
Green Bay Police, Crime Stoppers increase reward to solve car vandalism cases
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after...
More than 30 million US drivers don’t know if they’re at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast
Memorial along Golf Course Dr. in the Town of Taycheedah, where a car crash killed 2 teens and...
Woman charged with providing alcohol in Fond du Lac County teens’ crash deaths
FILE - Sam Zell, chairman of Equity Group Investments, and chairman of Equity International,...
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies