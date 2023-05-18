Battle over Second Amendment in Oconto County as officials declare support for gun rights

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - In a packed room, Oconto County supervisors passed a resolution in support of gun rights with a vote of 29-1.

Most in the audience spoke out in support of it, a few people had concerns.

“Bad guys are going to have guns no matter what. Restrictive guns laws only effect good decent law biding citizens like myself and I’m sure the vast majority of the people in this room,” Bill Honrath from Little Suamico said.

“Will families with children feel safer if this resolution is passed or will they take their tourism dollars elsewhere?” asked Jane Benson.

The resolution seeks to have a broader discussion on gun violence, rather than new restrictions and puts focus on other factors like eroding family values, being in a gang, and the lack of mental health care.

The sheriff says he played a role in crafting what was written.

“If you break the law and you’re committing crimes involving firearms, you’re going to go to jail. You’re going to be held accountable for that stuff, right? That’s what happens. So good guys and their guns, you leave them alone. You’re individual right, to keep and bear arms in Oconto County, as a free citizen, I support that one hundred percent as a county sheriff,” explained Todd Skarban, Sheriff, Oconto County.

Opponents of the resolution say they’re biggest concern was wording, which the board ended up removing.

“It would have made it so that someone could just decide that the laws the state made or the federal government made were not to be followed. That’s what was very distressing to me, but they changed that language so now it really doesn’t do much,” Jane Benson said.

More than twenty other counties in the state have similar resolutions regarding Second Amendment rights. Some have included sanctuary status, but that type of wording was not included here.

