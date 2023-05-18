Appleton announces plan to redevelop City Center Plaza into Fox Commons

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s City Center Plaza is being redeveloped into the Fox Commons, the city announced Thursday.

The city announced a new partnership with Dark Horse Development, in strategic collaboration with Boldt. The city announced the partnership has developed a plan that will transform the City Center Plaza into Fox Commons, a vibrant mixed-use downtown destination.

A statement from the city explains Fox Commons will serve as a gateway, connecting the College Avenue North neighborhood with the existing downtown. The comprehensive redevelopment project will create a dynamic space offering a range of services including housing, healthcare, wellness, retail, commercial office, food, and beverage.

“Our goal is for Fox Commons to become an urban hub in the center of a thriving central business district. We hope this project will be a catalyst for others to invest in downtown and attract continued growth in the area,” stated Alex Brewer, Vice-President of Real Estate at Boldt.

A development agreement is being advanced for Common Council approval. It will be reviewed by the Community & Economic Development Committee at a meeting to be held at 6:30 on Wednesday, May 24th, at the Council Chambers.

“A project as ambitious as this one, reimagining a downtown mall, requires vision, hard work, commitment to the community, and most important of all, partnership,” stated Mayor Jake Woodford. “The City of Appleton is proud to be a partner in this exciting project.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.