Appleton announces plan to redevelop City Center Plaza into Fox Commons

Appleton city seal
Appleton city seal
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s City Center Plaza is being redeveloped into the Fox Commons, the city announced Thursday.

The city announced a new partnership with Dark Horse Development, in strategic collaboration with Boldt. The city announced the partnership has developed a plan that will transform the City Center Plaza into Fox Commons, a vibrant mixed-use downtown destination.

A statement from the city explains Fox Commons will serve as a gateway, connecting the College Avenue North neighborhood with the existing downtown. The comprehensive redevelopment project will create a dynamic space offering a range of services including housing, healthcare, wellness, retail, commercial office, food, and beverage.

“Our goal is for Fox Commons to become an urban hub in the center of a thriving central business district. We hope this project will be a catalyst for others to invest in downtown and attract continued growth in the area,” stated Alex Brewer, Vice-President of Real Estate at Boldt.

A development agreement is being advanced for Common Council approval. It will be reviewed by the Community & Economic Development Committee at a meeting to be held at 6:30 on Wednesday, May 24th, at the Council Chambers.

“A project as ambitious as this one, reimagining a downtown mall, requires vision, hard work, commitment to the community, and most important of all, partnership,” stated Mayor Jake Woodford. “The City of Appleton is proud to be a partner in this exciting project.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Memorial for two youths near Taycheedah
Arrest made in crash that killed two Fond du Lac County teens
Chelsea Giesen, mother of attacked student, speaks
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
Grace Schara (middle)
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death

Latest News

Jeremiah Robinson appears in Brown County adult court on a charge of first-degree intentional...
Teen found guilty of killing man in Green Bay Walgreens parking lot
The University of Wisconsin is set to celebrate a major milestone.
UW-Madison celebrating 175 years with event in Green Bay
The University of Wisconsin is set to celebrate a major milestone.
UW-Madison celebrating 175 years with event in Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Better car batteries and higher pollen count
Lithium-ion battery graphic
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Major improvements in the wings for lithium batteries