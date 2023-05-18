3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Major improvements in the wings for lithium batteries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Most electric vehicles are powered by lithium batteries - and while those batteries have become better over the last decade, there is still a lot of room for improvement, according to researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). There have been concerns over the reliability of necessary supplies like cobalt or lithium. Scientists are now experimenting with other materials, like ceramics, and the first results of their research looks very promising.

In addition, new electrolyte retained stable energy storage capacity makes the batteries run better in cold weather conditions.

Also in the news: As if climate change weren’t bad enough, it may also lead to both higher pollen concentrations and earlier and longer pollen seasons, causing more people with asthma and allergies to suffer adverse health effects. At least, that’s what some studies say.

