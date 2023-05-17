Wisconsin Supreme Court: It’s too late to sue athletic group over coach sexually assaulting teens

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - It is too late for a woman to sue the sports organization that employed a basketball coach who repeatedly sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said Wednesday.

The 4-3 decision from the court’s conservative majority overturns a lower court ruling that said the lawsuit was allowed under state laws that give victims of child sexual assault until they are 35 years old to sue their abusers or a religious institution if their abuser was a clergy member.

The woman who brought the lawsuit was one of two 13-year-old girls that Shelton Kingcade sexually assaulted while he coached girls basketball for the Amateur Athletic Union at a Madison high school. Kingcade was sentenced in 2016 to 13 years in prison.

The woman alleged that the Amateur Athletic Union had negligently hired and supervised Kingcade. She sued the group in 2019, just before turning 35, but her lawsuit was tossed from federal court and then revived in circuit court.

Dane County Judge Rhonda Lanford initially dismissed the case, saying the woman had only until she turned 20 to sue the athletic union for negligence after the assault.

An appeals court overturned that decision in July, but the Supreme Court reinstated Lanford’s ruling because the woman wasn’t suing a religious organization or the person who abused her.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Sheboygan Fire Department shared this photo of a search for a person in the Sheboygan River....
Body pulled from Sheboygan River identified
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
Lake flies cover the side of a house near Lake Winnebago on May 16, 2018 (WBAY photo)
Lakeshore residents prepare for return of the lake flies
Grace Schara (middle)
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death

Latest News

Grace Schara
Ascension responds to Grace Schara family lawsuit
Memorial along Golf Course Dr. in the Town of Taycheedah, where a car crash killed 2 teens and...
Woman arrested in connection with fatal Taycheedah crash
Grace Schara (middle)
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name