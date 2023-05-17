UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township

HOLMES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives have located more human remains in Holmes Township following the discovery of a human skull last week.

On Wednesday May 10, detectives from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the discovery of a human skull at a residential property near Swanson Road #24.5. At the time, they did not find the rest of the remains.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 16, members of the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Bay Area Mounted Search and Rescue (BAMSAR) unit located the rest of the skeletal remains.

Michigan State Police (MSP) processed the scene and the remains were released to Anderson-Diehm Funeral Home in Stephenson until a positive DNA identification can be made and next of kin contacted.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MSP, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Menominee Police Department Robotics Unit, BAMSAR and Menominee County 911.

Last published: May 12, 2023 2:23:27 PM

