Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police said it’s working with the Shawano School District to investigate a student assaulting another student at the Middle School.
In a letter to parents, the School District said the assault happened Tuesday. The letter to parents comes as a social media post about the incident came to the school district’s attention.
