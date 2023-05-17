Schneider opens new innovation center named ‘The Grove’

With an aim on bringing innovation to the transportation industry, Schneider debuts a new center called "The Grove".
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - With an aim on bringing innovation to the transportation industry, Schneider debuts a new center called “The Grove”. The 20,000 square-foot facility is located on company’s headquarters in Ashwaubenon.

Schneider considers it a collaboration hub to test new technologies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, user experience and sustainability.

“The ability to launch new business models, to really define the future of state, create best-in-class experiences for our shippers and our customers on one end and for our a driver associates on the other end make Schneider a destination for the best and brightest-to-be,” said Shaleen Devgun, the Schneider Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer.

Schneider says the Grove welcomes associates, the community, and industry allies to collaborate on developing solutions and improving business practices.

