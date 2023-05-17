Police believe suspect used vehicle to force park bathroom door open

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying...
The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in a Criminal Damage to Property investigation at Sunset Park in the Village of Kimberly. May 17, 2023(Fox Valley Metro Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Metro Police Department (FVMPD) is looking for those responsible for damaging a bathroom door at Sunset Park in the Village of Kimberly.

On May 8, the FVMPD was notified by the Village of Kimberly Park and Recreation Department of significant damage caused to a bathroom facility door, located near the scenic overlook. Police said the estimate to repair the damage is more than $3,000.

Police determined that the damage happened May 6, during an event at the park while the facility was being rented. During the event, police believe someone used a vehicle to force the door open.

“Those we have spoken to are not fully cooperating with our investigation or refusing to return calls from investigators,” police said in a statement. “It is our hope to identify the person or persons responsible for this damage so that they can either be prosecuted and/or restitution can be made with the Village of Kimberly, so that the cost is not passed along to the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Duane Dissen by calling (920) 788-7505 or email duane.dissen@fvmpd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Quad Communities Crime Stoppers by calling (920)788-9090. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

