National Women’s Health Week: Learn your family medical history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s National Women’s Health Week and doctors want to remind us how important it is to learn our family medical history.

They know women can sometimes feel awkward talking about those subjects with family members, but they say it’s vital.

Action 2 News talked with Prevea OBGYN Dr. Jennifer Milosavljevic. She says your family history can change the type of medical treatment you get.

For example, most women have a one in seven chance of developing breast cancer. But if their mother had it, their chance could be one in four. So, they may need to be seen at a facility like Prevea’s high risk breast clinic.

“There are families that are very open, and there are families that prefer not to tell their other family members because they feel it’s a burden. It’s not a burden. It’s important to have that information so that we can take care of the next generation,” said Dr. Milosavljevic.

Friday on Action 2 News This Morning, we discuss why it’s so important for women to talk about their mental health with their doctors.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.