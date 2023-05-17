National Women’s Health Week: Learn your family medical history

It's National Women's Health Week and doctors want to remind us how important it is to learn our family medical history.
By WBAY news staff and Kathryn Bracho
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s National Women’s Health Week and doctors want to remind us how important it is to learn our family medical history.

They know women can sometimes feel awkward talking about those subjects with family members, but they say it’s vital.

Action 2 News talked with Prevea OBGYN Dr. Jennifer Milosavljevic. She says your family history can change the type of medical treatment you get.

For example, most women have a one in seven chance of developing breast cancer. But if their mother had it, their chance could be one in four. So, they may need to be seen at a facility like Prevea’s high risk breast clinic.

“There are families that are very open, and there are families that prefer not to tell their other family members because they feel it’s a burden. It’s not a burden. It’s important to have that information so that we can take care of the next generation,” said Dr. Milosavljevic.

Friday on Action 2 News This Morning, we discuss why it’s so important for women to talk about their mental health with their doctors.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Sheboygan Fire Department shared this photo of a search for a person in the Sheboygan River....
Body pulled from Sheboygan River identified
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
Lake flies cover the side of a house near Lake Winnebago on May 16, 2018 (WBAY photo)
Lakeshore residents prepare for return of the lake flies
Wisconsin Lottery players in Fond du Lac, Green Bay win big

Latest News

It's National Women's Health Week and doctors want to remind us how important it is to learn...
National Women's Health Week: Learn your family medical history
The Meridian location is closing.
The fall of Bed, Bath & Beyond: Its impact on the retail industry and the future of the 20% off coupon
Brown County courtroom
Green Bay officer accused of hitting man with car released on signature bond
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report