Kwik Trip ranks #1 among U.S. gas stations

Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip(CBS)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin cultural staple was recognized by USA Today as the best gas station chain in the U.S.

You guessed it – Kwik Trip. From cheese curds and milk to coffee and donuts – and, of course, gas – the nearest Kwik Trip has everything you need. Famous for their Midwest hospitality, Kwik Trip goes above and beyond being just a convenience store.

The list was judged based on more than just gas. Quality of service, food, and cleanliness were among the other factors considered.

In their explanation of Kwik Trip’s placing, USA Today cited the more than two dozen different bakery items the chain makes every day, as well as their milk, sourced within 100 miles of La Crosse.

Kwik Trip has more than 800 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, and Illinois, USA Today said.

Midwest hospitality must have counted a lot for USA Today judges because the Des Moines-based grocery store Hy-Vee chain claimed the runner-up slot.

1. Kwik Trip

2. Hy-Vee

3. RaceTrac

4. Royal Farms

5. Maverik

6. Parker’s

7. Sheetz

8. Love’s Travel Stops

9. QuikTrip

10. Sapp Bros. Travel Centers

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Memorial for two youths near Taycheedah
Arrest made in crash that killed two Fond du Lac County teens
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
Grace Schara (middle)
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death
Chelsea Giesen, mother of attacked student, speaks
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate

Latest News

WATCH: Denmark’s Alexander signs to run track at Navy
WATCH: Denmark’s Alexander signs to run track at Navy
Matthew Knutson in court on May 17, 2023
Officer allegedly hit a man with his car
Outagamie County Supervisor Tim Hermes
Unclear if any action will be launched against Tim Hermes
Outagamie County Supervisor Tim Hermes
Outagamie County Board supervisor faces scrutiny over comments viewed as transphobic by some
Simon Alexander, one of the fastest sprinters in the state, signed to run track for the Naval...
Denmark's Alexander signs to run track for Navy