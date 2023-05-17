HAZY SUNSHINE THIS AFTERNOON, RAIN CHANCE LATE THURSDAY

There are over 200 active fires in Canada right now and the smoke from them will continue to linger across the Great Lakes region in the near term. Thankfully it’s elevated smoke and not reaching the ground where we live. Local fire danger remains high to very high for all of Northeast Wisconsin so be extra careful.

Skies will feature hazy sun for the rest of our Wednesday but aside from that it’s just going to be a cool and quiet spring day. Highs will range from the 50s and 40s near the lakeshore to the low 60s in the Fox Valley to the mid 60s across central Wisconsin. Easterly winds continue between 5 and 15 mph.

Lows tonight once again will be chilly, mainly 30s to low 40s. Some patchy frost could occur across the Northwoods or any other location that happens to be low lying and sheltered. Winds stay light.

Thursday will be milder away from the lake with 70s returning. Live near the water? Plan on more 50s and 60s. Gusty southerly winds develop and may be over 25 mph. Our next weather maker will give us a chance of rain & thunder by Thursday evening and night. Widespread severe weather in NE Wisconsin remains unlikely, but a few stronger storm cells across central Wisconsin could produce some gusty wind and hail. Early projections suggest between 1/4″ and 1/2″ of rain may fall with the passing cold front. Lingering showers are possible Friday but the heaviest would be Thursday evening and night.

Your weekend is looking mainly dry and pretty sunny with seasonable temperatures in the 70s and 60s. A stray shower can’t be totally ruled out by Sunday afternoon with another weak cold front.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: ENE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TOMORROW: S 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Cool breezes but quiet. HIGH: 61, 50s & 40s lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool & calm. LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & a little hazy. Rain & thunder by evening. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lingering rain showers possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Maybe an isolated shower? HIGH: 70 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & much warmer. HIGH: 77

