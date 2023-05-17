HAZY SKIES FROM WILDFIRE SMOKE TODAY, NEXT ROUND OF RAIN THURSDAY NIGHT

A chance of rain is coming later Thursday
By Bo Fogal
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure from Canada just north of Lake Superior is bringing cooler and very dry weather to Wisconsin. This has been causing temperatures to be well below average like this morning when temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s. For Wednesday, highs will only reach the lower 60s with lake shore towns barely reaching the 50s. High pressure will keep northeast Wisconsin very sunny, but since an upper level jet stream is coming in from the northwest, wildfire smoke will cause a hazy sky again. By Wednesday night, a few scattered clouds are possible but it should remain mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Our next weathermaker will come through Thursday night ahead of a cold front associated with a system from Canada. It’ll be a line of showers, maybe an isolated thunderstorm. NO severe weather is expected as conditions are not favorable for strong storms. The showers look to arrive around 10 PM Thursday night and be done by early Friday morning, but a lingering shower can’t be ruled out for Friday. A quarter to a half an inch of rain is possible. After that, high pressure will move back in to keep the weekend very nice.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Sunny, hazy skies again, much cooler. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool & calm. LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, then late afternoon into nightfall rain. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Early showers possible, partly sunny. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Maybe an isolated shower? HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74

