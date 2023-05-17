Green Bay officer accused of hitting man with car has court date Wednesday

Brown County courtroom
Brown County courtroom(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay police officer is expected in court Wednesday as a defendant.

Officer Matthew Knutson was charged last month with misconduct in public office and negligent operation of a vehicle after the district attorney’s office learned he used his squad car to knock down a man who was running from police.

It happened in November 2021 when a suspect, who had warrants for his arrest, fled a traffic stop. Bodycam and dashcam footage released by the Green Bay Police Department shows Knutson driving into a grassy area outside an apartment building and hitting the man.

When the suspected driver was in custody, Knutson asked, “So when you ran into my car, you didn’t hurt anything did you?” The man shook his head no.

The man later complained about leg pain to another officer. The sergeant asked if he pulled a muscle running and the man replied, “He hit me with his vehicle.”

The police department learned about Knutson’s actions almost a year later and suspended him in October.

