Denmark’s Alexander signs to run track at Navy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Simon Alexander, one of the fastest sprinters in the state, signed to run track for the Naval Academy on Wednesday.

“Every single athlete, they dream of having this type of day where they get to become a D1 athlete. For a time this was my main goal. Just having it come true is just awesome. This type of day shows where the hard work comes from and how it pays off.,” said Simon Alexander.

Alexander has dominated his way through the North Eastern Conference in high school Never losing a single conference race in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 400 meter dash.

Last year Alexander finished sixth in the 100 meter, third in the 200 meter, and sixth in the 400 meter dash at state last year. With the college decision checked off the list, the last goal in high school is to win an individual title in La Crosse.

“That’s my number one goal. If I win that, I’m going to be ecstatic, I’m going to be thankful. That’s my number one goal this year. I’ve been dreaming of having my name up on that board in the individual state championships in the gym. I’ve been dreaming of that for years. That’d be, that would be one of the biggest blessings in my life,” said Alexander.

