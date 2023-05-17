Denmark’s Alexander signs to run track at Navy

By Eric Boynton
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Simon Alexander, one of the fastest sprinters in the state, signed to run track for the Naval Academy on Wednesday.

“Every single athlete, they dream of having this type of day where they get to become a D1 athlete. For a time this was my main goal. Just having it come true is just awesome. This type of day shows where the hard work comes from and how it pays off.,” said Simon Alexander.

Alexander has dominated his way through the North Eastern Conference in high school Never losing a single conference race in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 400 meter dash.

Last year Alexander finished sixth in the 100 meter, third in the 200 meter, and sixth in the 400 meter dash at state last year. With the college decision checked off the list, the last goal in high school is to win an individual title in La Crosse.

“That’s my number one goal. If I win that, I’m going to be ecstatic, I’m going to be thankful. That’s my number one goal this year. I’ve been dreaming of having my name up on that board in the individual state championships in the gym. I’ve been dreaming of that for years. That’d be, that would be one of the biggest blessings in my life,” said Alexander.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
Sheboygan Fire Department shared this photo of a search for a person in the Sheboygan River....
Body pulled from Sheboygan River identified
Grace Schara (middle)
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death
Memorial for two youths near Taycheedah
Arrest made in crash that killed two Fond du Lac County teens

Latest News

FVA Track Meet
Monday’s FVA Track and Field Meet
Denmark head coach Bill Miller talks to his son Lucas during game against Clintonville.
Baseball is a family affair for Denmark’s Millers
Notre Dame sophomore Sam Kappell scores in a playoff game against Sheboygan.
Notre Dame’s Kappell top pick in USHL Phase-1 Draft by Madison
Hortonville's Ben Smith coming off state titles in shot put and discus
Hortonville’s Ben Smith top shot putter in nation