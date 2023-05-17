COOLER WEDNESDAY... WARMER AGAIN ON THURSDAY

Northeast wind gusts may be over 25 mph at times through the night, but the wind should ease prior to sunrise. Another chilly night is on tap with lows in the 30s to around 40 degrees. Low-to-mid 30s are possible across the Northwoods and this is where the best chance of frost will exist. I expect mainly upper 30s in the Fox Valley at this time.

High pressure will give us a sunny but cool day on Wednesday. Highs in the 50s will occur near the lakeshore with 60s farther west away from the water. An easterly wind around 5-15 mph are expected. Some high cloud cover will return to the area at night and clouds will continue to increase on Thursday. A southerly wind gusting to 25 mph will help push afternoon temperatures back into the 70s.

Our next rain chance will be late Thursday into Friday with a cold front. While some thunder is possible, no severe weather is expected. We’ll take any rain we can get to help quell the wild fire risk temporarily. Early rain projections suggest around 0.25″ - 0.5″ could fall. Drier conditions and seasonable temperatures appear likely for Saturday, but there is a slight chance for showers on Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: ENE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds ease. Patchy frost late. LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Early frost mainly NORTH. Bright sunshine. Cooler. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Chance of rain & thunder during the evening. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Morning showers. Cooler with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and turning breezy. Maybe a shower. Afternoon temps fall. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer again. HIGH: 73

