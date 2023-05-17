Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death

Grace Schara (middle)
Grace Schara (middle)(WANF)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in the death of Grace Schara and is asking for the lawsuit against it to be tossed out.

As we’ve reported, Schara’s family claims the doctors and nurses who cared for the 19-year-old before she died in October 2021 violated her rights when they listed her as “Do Not Resuscitate” without consent.

In a response filed Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court, the hospital denies each of the family’s claims.

The response says Schara’s condition may have been the result of the plaintiffs, of disease progressing beyond control, or the result of pre-existing conditions.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Sheboygan Fire Department shared this photo of a search for a person in the Sheboygan River....
Body pulled from Sheboygan River identified
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
Lake flies cover the side of a house near Lake Winnebago on May 16, 2018 (WBAY photo)
Lakeshore residents prepare for return of the lake flies
Wisconsin Lottery players in Fond du Lac, Green Bay win big

Latest News

Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
Fishing along the Fox River recreational trail
Green Bay ranked Best Place to Live in U.S.
(WBAY file photo)
Green Bay attorney: ‘We are really far behind’ on record requests
Green Bay City Hall
Green Bay falls behind responding to records requests