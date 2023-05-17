Arrest made in crash that killed two Fond du Lac County teens

A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash in the Town of Taycheedah.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal crash that killed two teenagers in Taycheedah back in January.

Jail records show a woman was arrested on a recommended charge of providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office confirms this arrest is connected to the late January crash.

Two teens were killed and one was hurt in the crash. The two teenagers who died in the crash were identified as Nevins Zoch, a student at Laconia High School, and Tommy Koenigs, who attended St. Mary’s Springs Academy.

Nevins Zoch, 16, died at the scene. Tommy Koenigs, 16, was airlifted to a hospital where he was being treated until his organs could be donated.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said the teens were traveling on Golf Course Dr. in the Township of Taycheedah and went off the road at a high rate of speed and hit a tree east of Taft Rd. The sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.

