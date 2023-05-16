Woman dies in Fond du Lac County crash

EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 50-year-old woman from the village of Eden died when her car went off County Highway B Tuesday morning.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 8 a.m. the woman was driving east when she crossed the westbound lane, through a grassy ditch, and hit a tree.

The emergency call said the woman was trapped in the wreckage. She wasn’t responsive and was having trouble breathing. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, she died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Her name wasn’t immediately made public so that her family could be notified first.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office. Deputies say they don’t think speed or impaired driving were factors.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Eden Fire Department and First Responders, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Paramedics, and the Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.