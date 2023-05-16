Wisconsin Supreme Court: Marsy’s Law was valid ballot question, law stands

Marsy's law
Marsy's law(KFYR-TV)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution expanding crime victims’ rights was properly worded in a statewide referendum and legally adopted, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Voters ratified the amendment, known as Marsy’s Law, in April 2020. The Wisconsin Justice Initiative sued, arguing that the amendment’s scope wasn’t fully described on ballots.

The court ruled 6-1 on Tuesday that the description was proper. The process outlined in the constitution for amending the document doesn’t require an explanation of every element of the amendment on ballots, Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote. The amendment was properly submitted to the people and is therefore valid, he wrote.

Dennis Grzezinski, an attorney representing the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, didn’t immediately respond Tuesday morning to an email seeking comment.

The Wisconsin Constitution and state law provide a host of victim rights. The amendment largely duplicates that existing language but goes further in a number of areas.

For example, it grants victims the right to seal information or records that could be used to locate them and the right to be heard at plea and parole hearings. They also can opt out of participating in depositions conducted by defense attorneys or opposing attorneys in civil matters, making it harder for criminal defendants to sue them.

Nearly a dozen states have adopted similar laws expanding crime victims’ rights.

Supporters have dubbed the amendments “Marsy’s Law” for California college student Marsalee Nicholas, who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 1983. Her brother has funded efforts to put the amendments in place across the country.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Wisconsin Lottery players in Fond du Lac, Green Bay win big
Robert Fritz aka Bobby Joe then and age-enhanced
Sad anniversary: 40 years ago, 5-year-old Robert Fritz vanished
Boil water notice file photo
Village of Bellevue issues ‘boil water’ advisory
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Milwaukee car crash kills 4

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Wisconsin judge allows lawsuit against fake Trump electors to proceed
A Democratic senator has introduced a bill to stop so-called “judge shopping” in the federal...
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
FILE - University of Wisconsin-Madison students, from left, Marisa Skelley, Martin Jarzyna, Sam...
Free speech, racial equity battles are playing out on Wisconsin campuses
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in...
Wisconsin local government aid bill moves closer to passage despite veto threat