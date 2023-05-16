Wisconsin Legislature considers more funds to monitor, clean up PFAS

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Communities struggling with the impact of PFAS contaminants, also known as “forever chemicals,” could see some additional funding to offset the costs of testing and other DNR requirements.

A bill is now in the state Legislature, introduced by several Republican lawmakers. Two of the Republicans backing this bill represent the Green Bay area -- senators Rob Cowles and Eric Wimberger.

What we don’t know yet is how much money would go toward this effort if it’s passed. As Sen. Wimberger told us Tuesday, that discussion is likely to happen later this week when the Joint Finance Committee meets.

PFAS chemicals have been found across the state. This includes cities like Marinette and Peshtigo in northeast Wisconsin.

They’re manmade and used for their water- and stain-resistant qualities in products like cookware, packaging, and firefighting foam.

Those chemicals often contaminate drinking water through the ground.

Students have shown the chemicals are linked to cancer.

This proposed bill, according to Republicans, would:

Assist local governments in complying with government-required testing and treatment

Protect individuals, municipalities, and businesses from government overreach

Work to remove PFAS from the state now and in the future

Protect municipal utility rate payers

Reduce the timeline and cost of testing

“It’s an emerging contaminant, and there’s not a whole lot known about it really, so it’s important to get a good beat on what’s going on to stop any sort of harm that could be ongoing and try to find solutions for people who are having problems,” Sen. Wimberger said.

Action 2 News reached out to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who previously indicated support for clean water. The governor’s office responded by referring us to his proposed budget, which included $106 million “to combat and address PFAS contamination across the state” with a three-pronged plan: expand PFAS monitoring and testing, invest in cleanup efforts, and defray costs for homeowners and local communities.

We also reached out to a number of local Democrats. We’ve yet to hear back as the state senate is in session.

Wimberger said he’s hopeful that this bill will have some bipartisan support.

