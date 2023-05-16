Tomah Police investigate check fraud with De Pere victim

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are searching for a check fraud suspect who may have stolen from a person in De Pere.

On May 3, authorities said the De Pere Police Department notified the Tomah Police Department about a victim in De Pere. The victim had several fraudulent checks written on their bank account. These checks were written to the Tomah Wal-Mart and the Onalaska Wal-Mart.

Police said the checks in question were still in the victim’s possession. One check that the victim sent via mail to pay a bill had not cleared the victim’s account.

According to police, it’s possible the check was stolen from the mail and the victim’s information was printed on forged checks.

Tomah Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the subject in pictures distributed with an alert. If any department has similar incidents / a similar suspect or can identify the person in the pictures, please contact Investigator Brittnay Westpfahl at 608-374-7418 or bwestpfahl@tomahwi.gov.

Tomah Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the subject in a check fraud...
Tomah Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the subject in a check fraud...
Tomah Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the subject in a check fraud...
Tomah Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the subject in a check fraud...
