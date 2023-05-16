SUDDEN DROP IN THE TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON

You might see a little hazy glow to our morning sunshine. That’s courtesy of some wildfire smoke drifting in from the north. The smoke is originally from big blazes in western Canada. It’s going to be high enough in the sky to NOT cause any breathing issues for those with various health ailments.

Otherwise, mostly sunny skies and plenty of dry air will cause our temperatures to rise into the 70s by lunch. However, we’re expecting our temperatures to suddenly tumble this afternoon. A strong cold front will blow in off of Lake Michigan and the waters of Green Bay. A front like this is sometimes nicknamed a “pneumonia front” as it quickly draws colder marine air well inland. Don’t worry it won’t make anyone sick, but we’ll all see temperatures falling this afternoon. We’ll likely be in the 50s by this evening. So, while it’s going to be a warm day, parents and kids heading out to youth sports into this evening, should have a jacket handy.

As the colder air settles into the area tonight, some patchy frost is possible after midnight. It’s most likely to form across the Northwoods, but even low-lying spots and climatologically cool areas across eastern Wisconsin could get a touch of frost. If you got an early jump on the growing season this spring, you may want to cover up your tender plants before going to bed, just in case.

Our temperatures will be up and down over the next several days. Still, our highs will be mainly in the seasonable 60s and 70s. The forecast looks mainly dry, except for some passing showers late Thursday night and through Friday morning.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS AT 10 AM

TODAY: W/NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Warm sunshine, but afternoon temps fall. Turning breezy. HIGH: 77, but in the cooler 50s late

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Wind weakens. Patchy frost late. LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Early frost mainly NORTH. Bright sunshine. Cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Morning showers. Cooler with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy again. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and turning breezy. Maybe a shower. Afternoon temps fall. HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 64

