Smaller police departments have bigger challenges recruiting officers

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police chiefs and sheriffs in Northeast Wisconsin say recruiting and retaining officers in small-town departments can be challenging, especially now in the wake of recent line-of-duty deaths and other, social issues.

Members of law enforcement in Oconto County are overcoming those obstacles with a shift in culture.

Barron and St. Croix counties are reeling from the deaths of two officers and a deputy in less than a month. Across the country, the actions of police officers are called into question. These circumstances, law enforcement officers say, can make police work less attractive than it used to be.

“I noticed that there’s not as many people applying for this profession anymore,” Suring Police Chief Kevin Schneider said.

It’s truly become a struggle for Chief Schneider and Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban. We sat down with them to talk about the challenge to recruit and retain officers.

Skarban said both can be an obstacle -- and once a problem for Oconto County.

“We were working a lot of overtime -- thousands of hours of overtime,” the sheriff said.

Wisconsin’s Fraternal Order of Police says statewide departments are trying to do more with less, calling officers’ safety into question. Positions that used to get hundreds of applications now only see dozens.

“Which is sad, because [the work] is very rewarding,” Skarban said.

However, in Oconto County, Sheriff Skarban said they’ve risen above, putting more officers on the road. It’s something he partly credits to a shift in culture.

“The first thing I did was brought God, love, and accountability,” he said.

He also made it a priority to get the county fully and adequately staffed.

“We created some sergeant positions, some supervisor foreman types of positions.”

The sheriff said he added to his department and now has 31 officers, and now at any given time 5 are out on the roads along with one K9, strategically placed to partner with and support local police to cover the entire county.

That’s a big deal to police chiefs like Schneider.

“It’s just me, so I rely a lot on the local sheriff’s department,” Chief Schneider said.

Skarban said the strategy helps local departments and also his deputies.

“During the week we probably have 15, 17, 18 police officers on at any given time,” he said. “We generally have backup heading to every single call or service.”

He says Oconto County doesn’t just attract officers but keeps them.

“I think the retention end of it is, we do a really good job with our people. We hire local. We do a good job hiring people that want to stay here, that want to be part of the community,” the sheriff said.

Now, during Police Week, they hope to strengthen the bonds within the communities they vowed to protect and serve.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.