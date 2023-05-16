Rescue crews searching for person in the Sheboygan River

Crews search for person in river
Crews search for person in river(City of Sheboygan Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and Rescue crews are looking for a person who was reportedly drowning near Rotary Riverview Park in the City of Sheboygan.

The reports came in around 7:10pm Monday, the City of Sheboygan Fire Department and Sheboygan City/County Dive Team were sent to the scene at 500 Block Pennsylvania Ave.

A rescue swimmer was sent into the river but could not find anyone.

The Sheboygan Sheriff’s department’s boat was able to find some areas of interest using sonar, but the dive team could not find anyone in those areas.

Nobody was found in the river after crews were searching for an hour and a half; authorities say the situation has turned into a recovery mode, and crews will be searching the river on Tuesday.

The Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind everyone that water temperatures are still very cold, and the public should avoid going into the lakes or rivers at this time.

Assisting Departments: Sheboygan County Dive Team, Sheboygan County Dive Support Team, Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan Sheriffs Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Wisconsin DNR

