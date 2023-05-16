Report: Chocolate milk may be banned in schools

FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.
FILE - Chocolate milk may soon be banned in schools, according to a report.(CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on flavored milk, including chocolate and strawberry, in elementary and middle schools, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, the USDA says chocolate milk can contain as much sugar as soda and is considering two options. One limits flavored milk to only high schools and the other option allows it to stay. Both include a proposed added sugar limit for flavored milk.

“From a public health perspective, it makes a lot of sense to try to limit the servings of these flavored milks because they do have quite a lot of added sugar,” Erica Lauren Kenney, a nutrition professor with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports a decision will be made early next year and enforced in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Wisconsin Lottery players in Fond du Lac, Green Bay win big
Robert Fritz aka Bobby Joe then and age-enhanced
Sad anniversary: 40 years ago, 5-year-old Robert Fritz vanished
Boil water notice file photo
Village of Bellevue issues ‘boil water’ advisory
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Milwaukee car crash kills 4

Latest News

Artist concept for the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere (image provided)
The Beatles, dinosaurs, Legos, sharks: Mulva Cultural Center announces inaugural exhibits
Crews search for person in river
Rescue crews return Tuesday to search for person in the Sheboygan River
Unveiling of the I Love Green Bay sculpture on the riverfront CityDeck
Green Bay named the Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks