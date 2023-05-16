NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – NASA researchers are about to spend a year on Mars – a simulated Mars, that is.

The project is called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA.

It will isolate four people inside a mock-Mars base in Texas for 378 days, roughly the same time a manned mission to Mars would spend on the surface.

The participants will have a schedule of simulated activities and science work, including eating like astronauts and dealing with maintenance and equipment failures.

There will also be strenuous psychological and physiological testing.

The simulated base, called “Mars Dune Alpha,” is isolated in a hangar at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The 1,700-square-foot base has a work area, a living and kitchen area, private bedrooms, a medical area, a communications center, an exercise room and an airlock.

It also has an “outside” area mimicking the Martian surface.

The first simulation, known as an analog, will begin in June and will be followed by two more.

Each will have a different crew in identical conditions, with the last simulation starting in 2026.

