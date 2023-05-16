Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Wisconsin Lottery players in Fond du Lac, Green Bay win big
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
Boil water notice file photo
Village of Bellevue issues ‘boil water’ advisory
Robert Fritz aka Bobby Joe then and age-enhanced
Sad anniversary: 40 years ago, 5-year-old Robert Fritz vanished

Latest News

Sheboygan Fire Department shared this photo of a search for a person in the Sheboygan River....
Body pulled from Sheboygan River identified
Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities
Save money on your monthly utilities
Investigators in New Mexico have yet to identify the gunman in a fatal random shooting spree....
Investigators looks for motive in New Mexico shooting spree
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
Missing Cottage Grove woman found safe