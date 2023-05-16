Missing Cottage Grove woman found safe

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
UPDATE: Police said the missing woman has now been found safe. Police didn’t release any other details.

--

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are searching for a woman who was last seen two days ago and hasn’t been in contact with family.

Police said 32-year-old Yasmine Dobbins last spoke with her mother at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday. Yasmine has two children, which are currently in the care of her mother, but Yasmine is the primary care taker and it is unusual for her not to be in contact with her mother or her children.

Police said Yasmine does not have any known alcohol or drug abuse issues. Yasmine was last known to be driving her mothers 2017 Jeep Compass Blue in color bearing Wisconsin Disabled plate # 64550DS. Yasmine is described as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5′2″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

Yasmine does not have any known associates in the Madison area. If located please contact the Cottage Grove Police Department at 608-839-4652.

