WARM TUESDAY... COOLER BY WEDNESDAY

It’ll be milder tonight with lows mainly in the lower 50s, but some upper 40s are possible north. Another day in the 70s is on track for most of us on Tuesday, but the extent of our warming will be determined by the speed of a cold front moving through. This front may spark a few stray showers in the afternoon but moisture is very limited so not much rain is expected.

Temperatures will fall in the wake of the front and northeast winds will become gusty, perhaps over 25 mph late Tuesday. Lows will slip back into the upper 30s Wednesday morning and some patchy frost is possible across the Northwoods. We’ll enjoy a mostly sunny but cool day on Wednesday. Highs in the low-to-mid 60s are likely in the region.

Rain chances will increase by late Thursday and Friday as another cold front and low pressure system heads our way. Some thunder could occur but no severe weather is expected at this time. There is a chance some showers could linger into the start of the weekend but time will tell.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: ENE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, quiet, and milder. LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon clouds. Stray PM shower? Turning breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Early frost NORTH. Bright sunshine. Cooler. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. Late day rain or thunder possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and breezy. A lingering shower possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70

