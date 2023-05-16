GUSTY WINDS & FALLING TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON

We’ve had a hazy day so far with lots of wildfire smoke drifting into the Great Lakes from western Canada. Some of this smoke should clear out later today once a cold front pushes across the area. Expect cooler air to invade during the afternoon as winds pick up.

Highs today SW of Green Bay will be in the 70s to around 80°. Cooler air will be found farther northeast. We’re all going to be cooling off later today once a cold front moves through... temperatures by 8 p.m. will be in the 50s and 40s in most locations. Wind gusts this afternoon may be over 25 mph at times from the northeast.

Another chilly night is on tap with lows in the 30s to around 40°. Mid to low 30s are possible across the Northwoods and this is where the best chance of frost will exist. Any other low lying, sheltered spot could also get down into the mid 30s depending on how things go. I expect mainly upper 30s in the Fox Valley at this time. Winds ease during the night into the 5 to 15 mph range.

High pressure will give us a mostly sunny but cool day on Wednesday. Highs in the 50s will occur near the lakeshore with 60s farther west away from the water. Lighter easterly winds from 5-15 are expected.

Our next rain chance will be late Thursday into Friday with a cold front. While some thunder is possible, no strong or severe weather is expected. We’ll take any rain we can get to help quell the wild fire risk temporarily. Early rain projections suggest around 1/4″ to 1/2″ or more could fall. Drier conditions and seasonable temperatures appear likely for the coming weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10 PM

TODAY: W/NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON. Falling temperatures and gusty breezes behind a cold front. HIGH: 70s, but 50s by evening

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds ease. Patchy frost late. LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Early frost mainly NORTH. Bright sunshine. Cooler. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. Chance of rain & thunder during the evening. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Morning showers. Cooler with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy again. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and turning breezy. Maybe a shower. Afternoon temps fall. HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 65

