Green Bay Police Department ceremony honors fallen officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s National Police Week. Law enforcement officers across the country are coming together to honor those who died in the line of duty.

Local departments are also paying their respects.

“For fallen officers everywhere, we thank you for your selfless example of courage and valor,” Father Richard Getchel, chaplain for the Green Bay Police Department, said at a ceremony Monday.

The police department honored one of its own who died in the line of duty. George Antone Motquin served the department for five years before he was killed on December 17, 1951.

Mayor Eric Genrich highlighted the dangers law enforcement faces every day.

“In the state of Wisconsin, we’ve already lost four officers this year -- the most that have ever been lost going back 20 years. Our officers don’t need me to tell them the risk they take when they go out on our streets and serve our public,” the mayor said.

Officials recognized the sacrifice made by Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis thanked not just those in law enforcement but their loved ones, their survivors, at home.

“Thank you for stepping up and taking that risk every day so our communities can be a safe place to live and work. And to those families, to those family members -- wives, husbands, partners, spouses, kids -- who watch that officer walk out the door every day, thank you. This isn’t an easy job. Nobody ever said it would be, but we do it because it’s worth it,” Chief Davis said.

Officials say support from the community also has a positive impact on them.

