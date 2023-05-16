Green Bay attorney: ‘We are really far behind’ on record requests

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Green Bay’s law department says it’s significantly behind on processing open records requests this year.

City Attorney Joanne Bungert says the law department has already received 116 open record requests this year and they are only about a quarter of the way through them. In comparison, the department processed a total of 202 open record requests last year.

Now to catch up, Bungert asked the city council to let her increase the hours of two staff members to help process the requests. It’s a change that wasn’t supposed to happen until July. Back in January, during the 2023 budget process, she asked the city to make two positions full-time.

But council members delayed the request until July, saying there wasn’t space in the budget. With the recent backlog the city attorney created a new plan, which council members unanimously approved.

“It’s just with the open records requests that have been accumulating we need to be much more quick in turning those around for the sake of public transparency. So, this will help. It’s a modest change, but it will certainly speed up the process,” said Jesse Brunette, Green Bay City Council President, District 12.

Wisconsin’s open records law does not require an agency to respond, fill or deny a request within a certain time frame. However, the Department of Justice says authorities should make a good faith effort to respond to requests without undue delay.

