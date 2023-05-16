CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A video from a California neighborhood caught the moment a man was attacked by a swarm of agitated bees.

Aerial video from KCAL catches the moment an LAPD volunteer officer is swarmed by bees. In the video, the man is seen trying to swat them away from his face repeatedly, causing him to lose his balance.

He gets back up, bloodied but is eventually treated by firefighters.

“There is like a cloud of hundreds of bees over there. I said, ‘Oh boy’ … That’s why right away I put my gear on because I can see them. They’re mad as could be,” Izak Kharrazi with the bee removal company, All Valley Honey & Bee said.

LA City Fire confirmed two people including the volunteer officer were taken to the hospital after being attacked by the swarm just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Neighbor Jerry Spots was outside when he said he saw a delivery driver being attacked.

“Came to the door, UPS guy was being swarmed and he started saying, you know, ‘Run bees.’ And I got hit right in the lip,” Spots said.

A bee removal company that showed up after the attack believed the bees originated from a hive near the roof of a home.

Video shows them swarming the workers trying to remove them.

“This is not normal behavior for these bees to be this angry. Want to kill you. This is not OK,” Kharrazi said.

Firefighters warned residents to stay inside and close all windows and doors as the bee removal crew sprayed the hive.

“Because of the situation and the emergency, I had to spray them and kill them,” Kharrazi said.

Although it’s not known why the bees began to attack, professionals are using it as a reminder to residents to never try to remove a beehive on their own.

“You lock your house. Get in your house, lock your doors and call for help,” Kharrazi said.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are not known.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.