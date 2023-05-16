The Beatles, dinosaurs, Legos, sharks: Mulva Cultural Center announces inaugural exhibits

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere is in the final months of construction and is set to welcome its first visitors in the fall.

While waiting to officially open its doors, the Center announced Tuesday its list of its first exhibits, starting in September and running through 2025.

The first exhibit, opening in n late September, features The Beatles! Curated by the GRAMMY Museum and Fab Four Exhibits, Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles! is an exhibit covers the Fab-four from early 1964 through mid-1966, the years Beatlemania ran rampant in America. The exhibit features a range of Beatles memorabilia, rare photographs and an authentic replica of the Liverpool Cavern Club.

From Feb. 14 to April 28, 2024, dinosaurs will once again rule the land with Evolution Dinosaur. Described as the most immersive dinosaur experience ever developed, Evolution will send chills down your spine with 30 hyper-realistic animatronic dinosaurs. Visitors are encouraged to learn everything there is to know about Cretaceous Era dinosaurs through interactive tools in a one-of-a-kind setting.

May 23 to Sept. 2, 2024, will feature The Bricktionary: The ultimate LEGO® A-Z at the Mulva. Visitors can explore more than 150 custom-built LEGO® models, including some of the largest LEGO® creations ever built! Inspired by the book, The Bricktionary: the Ultimate A-Z of LEGO®, this exhibit showcases creations ranging from life-size animals to fashion and fantasy. Visitors can even try their hand at making bricks inventions.

From Sept. 28, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025, the Mulva will host Sharks. The exhibit was origianlly created by the Australian Museum, which saw record attendance in its debut showing. Guests will experience breathtaking shark models, learn about 180 shark species “swimming” in an immersive setting, view shark artifacts, view displays about Indigenous cultures connections with sharks and the impact climate change has had on shark habitats. The Mulva Cultural Center is one of only four U.S. stops for the Sharks exhibit.

The Mulva Cultural Center says tickets will be required for entry to the main exhibits, but secondary exhibits will be free. Ticketing and membership information, along with an announcement of exhibits coming to the Mulva Cultural Center Atrium and Theater will be shared in the coming months.

