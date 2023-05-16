3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Watching the TELLY

Is this the TV of the future? A startup called TELLY is debuting a two-screen television set -- and it’s giving away 500,000 of them for free!
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Is this the TV of the future? A startup called TELLY is debuting a two-screen television set -- and it's giving away 500,000 of them for free!

One of the co-founders of this company is the man who started Pluto TV, one of the first free, multi-channel streaming services.

So how do you get a free, 55-inch, 4K TV (hint, hint: https://www.freetelly.com), and what’s the catch?

Brad Spakowitz gets you turned on to the TELLY with more about the company, its vision, and, of course, this game-changing TV.

