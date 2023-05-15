Women urged to prioritize their health on National Women’s Health Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s National Women’s Health Week, and experts want to remind women that health is something to prioritize.

They say women sometimes put off getting an annual exam because they feel like they’re too busy.

Prevea OB/GYN Dr. Jennifer Milosavljevic says that yearly meeting is a great time for you and your doctor to make sure you’re getting the right screenings done.

For most women, that’s mammograms starting at age 40, colonoscopies starting at age 45, and pap smears or an HPV test.

Dr. Milosavljevic says women might be feeling fine, but doctors want to catch any potential problems before they develop.

“It’s also an opportunity to check blood pressure and make sure our blood pressure’s OK, because high blood pressure really becomes a problem when you have a heart attack or stroke. These are all things that are easy to catch early or prevent in the first place, and that’s really our goal,” she said.

Wednesday on Action 2 News This Morning, we talk about why it’s important for women to share their family history with their doctor.

